Cornish win at National Pig Awards

A Cornish farming family are celebrating this week after being named Producer Retailer of the Year at the 2018 National Pig Awards.

Sally Lugg of Primrose Herd was presented with the award by former British tennis player and TV presenter Andrew Castle at a ceremony at London’s Lancaster Hotel on Monday night.

She was thrilled with the win, saying: “Looking after pigs properly and producing all our own products here on the farm is quite a relentless occupation so to receive this kind of recognition from our industry peers is really rewarding.”

The National Pig Awards are staged annually by Pig World and Lewis Business Media to recognise excellence and innovation in the sector; this was the biggest event yet with more than 400 industry leaders in attendance.