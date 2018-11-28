Call to design new awards trophy

The organisers of the Cornwall Business Awards are calling on creatives to come up with a new trophy design.

Launching today (Nov 28), local artists and creatives are invited to submit their designs for a new-look trophy. Keeping its iconic shape, everything else is up for grabs including new colour, engraving and other embellishments, with the aim to adjust the design every year so winning businesses get a unique prize.

Now in their 14th year, the awards are organised and delivered by the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub which provides an independent and impartial service to help businesses grow through specialist support and training.

“After picking up the baton last year, we were keen to breathe new life into the awards,” said communications manager, Kirsty Miles-Musgrave.

“We hope that local creatives will share their ideas with us to help make the trophies really special, shining a spotlight on even more Cornwall talent.”

The awards are launching in early January with new categories and, for the first time, a public vote to choose Business of the Year.

It is completely free to enter and applications are invited until the deadline at the end of March. For more information on the competition to design the trophy, click here. Entries close on January 11.

The Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth Hub and Skills Hub is part-funded by the European Structural & Investment Fund and match funded by Cornwall Council, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.