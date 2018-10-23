Heathrow has revealed a Falmouth-based business as one of the winners of this year’s World of Opportunity Programme.

Visit Football is a football experiences company that offers tours, tickets to live matches as well as other experiences with English clubs.

It is planning to use the £2k grant it will receive from the award to attend international football events such as Soccerex in the US and Soccerex in China.

The World of Opportunity programme, now in its second year, sees Heathrow working in partnership with the Department for International Trade’s (DIT) ‘Exporting is GREAT Campaign’, to award each SME £2k to fund their trade missions as they look to expand their businesses abroad.

In addition to receiving the grant, the winners will be offered guidance from DIT International Trade Advisers and may even be put in contact with other international networks that will be able to assist them as they look to establish themselves in markets further afield. When departing from Heathrow, these businesses will also be given a Plaza Premium lounge pass for their travels.

Visit Football CEO, Lewis Youngson, said: “Visibility in our market is key, and this provides us with the backing we need to bolster our presence and links in core markets such as the US and China, boosting the image of the English game across the world. We are extremely grateful for Heathrow’s support.”