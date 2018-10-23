PrintWeek Award for Nationwide

Nationwide Print was crowned Environmental Print Company of the Year at the PrintWeek Awards last night (Oct 22).

“This is such a proud moment for me and my team,” said Nationwide MD, Julian Hocking. “These awards are hugely competitive and for an SME like us to come out on top is a great achievement.

“About eight years ago we made a commitment to become the UK’s most environmentally-friendly printer. Today we can honestly say we have achieved that. Our unwavering commitment, and the bold investments we made along the way, have been ratified by this award.”