A Cornish community interest company (CIC) has triumphed at the Community Energy Awards in Bristol.

Jake Burnyeat, founder and director of Penryn-based Communities for Renewables (CfR) CIC, won the Community Energy Champion Award, while technical manager, Jason Blanchard, received the Community Energy Young Champion Award.

Burnyeat said: “Jason and I are really pleased to receive this recognition. The community energy sector has been built by passionate people who have, against the odds, demonstrated that villages, towns and cities can generate their own energy at scale.”