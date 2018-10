Two businesswomen from Cornwall have been announced as finalists in the National Business Women’s Awards.

Laura Whyte, MD of Truro-based accountancy firm, Whyfield, has been shortlisted in two categories – Business Woman of the Year (Micro) and Business Owner of the Year, while Katherine George, founder of social medial marketing agency Oh So Social, is up for Young Business Woman of the Year.

Winners will be announced at Wembley Stadium on December 7.