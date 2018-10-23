Business Cornwall in Feedspot Top 10

Business Cornwall magazine has been rated as one of the Top 10 UK Business Magazines on the web.

The rating, on feedspot.com, claims to be most comprehensive list of the best UK business magazines on the Internet.

Business Cornwall has steadily grown since it was first published by Tonick Business Publishing in 2006. Its magazine, which has ten issues a year, features a comprehensive mix of news, interviews and business information, while the businesscornwall.co.uk website attracts an average of 15,000 unique visitors each month.

Publisher Toni Eyriey said: “We’re extremely proud of our achievements at Business Cornwall. It goes to show that you don’t need to be based in London or the home counties to publish a successful magazine, while it’s also a testament to the rapidly developing business sector in Cornwall as a whole.”

For more details on the listing, click here.