Apprenticeship Awards winners

Chartered firm of accountants, RRL, was named SME Employer of the Year at the fourth annual Cornwall Apprenticeship Awards on Friday evening.

The awards, hosted by Truro and Penwith College, celebrate both the achievements of apprentices from across Cornwall who work in a variety of sectors, and also those employers who go the extra mile in terms of the provision and support they provide.

Daniel Rutter (Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group) was named Cornwall’s Apprentice of the Year, while Apprentice Achiever of the Year 2018 was awarded to 41-year-old Amelia Wilson from Perranporth for her work in the role of Apprentice Education Support Officer at Cornwall Council.

Other category winners on the night included Large Apprenticeship Employer of the Year – Serco Defence; Hospitality Apprentice of the Year – Aurelija Grikstine (Headland Hotel); Accountancy Apprentice of the Year – Bethan Kent (Tregothnan); Construction and Trade Occupations Apprentice of the Year – John Povey (Eden Project); Health and Social Care and Childcare Apprentice of the Year – Michelle Elliott (Port Isaac Surgery); Digital and IT Apprentice of the Year –Elliot Paull (Bluefruit); Management and Marketing Apprentice of the Year – Amber Charman (H Tempest Ltd).

Business Apprentice of the Year –Thomas Hyde (Vision Independent Financial Planning); Customer Service and Retail Apprentice of the Year – Charlotte Laity (Falmouth Exeter Plus); Hair and Beauty Apprentice of the Year –Georgia Attenborough (NV Hairdressing); Motor Vehicle Apprentice of the Year – Jay-Dee Leach-West (Roseland Stores); Engineering and Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year – Daniel Rutter (Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group).

Truro and Penwith College principal, David Walrond, said: “Truro and Penwith College is proud to host this event and celebrate learners and employers of the highest quality, and I am thrilled that 11 of the 13 apprentice categories were won by Truro and Penwith College learners this year.”