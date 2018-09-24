The finalists have been announced for this year’s Cornwall Tourism Awards, which will be presented in Truro Cathedral on November 1.

An increased 189 entries were received from across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, with over 77 selected as finalists who will be in suspense until the awards ceremony in Truro Cathedral, when they will learn whether they have won Gold, Silver or Bronze awards.

The annual competition, now in its 17th year, saw the addition of a ‘Tourism Innovation & New Business’ category, alongside numerous criteria changes to reflect the ever-changing world of tourism. Amongst changes was the widening of the former Sustainable Tourism category into a new award that recognised Responsible and Ethical tourism.

