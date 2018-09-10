A Cornish entrepreneur has been shortlisted for two accolades at a national awards for women in business.

Katherine George, founder of social media marketing agency Oh So Social, has been shortlisted in two categories at this year’s Best Business Women Awards, which aims to recognise dedicated and successful female entrepreneurs from across the UK.

George is a finalist in both the Best Business Woman in Marketing & PR, and Best Young Entrepreneur categories.

She said: “It is an absolute honour to be recognised at a national level and shortlisted for not one, but two awards at the Best Business Women Awards.

“In the last four years I have grown Oh So Social to the successful agency it is today, managing clients across the UK and beyond, so it’s brilliant to not only be shortlisted for excellence in the marketing sector, but also as an inspiring businesswoman.”

The winners of all the categories will be announced next month.