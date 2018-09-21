Redruth-based cheesemaker Curds & Croust was named Supreme Champions at this year’s Global Cheese Awards.

The artisan Cheese maker was awarded the title of Supreme Champion after winning best Continental style cheese for its cider washed Cornish Brie – Russet Squire, as well as a gold award for its Miss Wenna Cornish Brie, a silver for The Truffler, and a bronze award for its Boy Laity Camembert.

Master cheesemaker Martin Gaylard said: “Being awarded the Supreme Champion is testament to our fantastic artisan cheese and the passion of our team. The quality of the milk, and the commitment of the Curds & Croust team to the produce the very Cornish soft cheese is what has made all of this possible.”