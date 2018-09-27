Animation studio is a Lovie finalist

Engine House Animation Studio has been named a finalist for Best Internet 360 Video in the eighth annual Lovie Awards.

The studio’s entry, Exoplanet Explorer 360, was selected as among the best in its category and is in the top 20% of all work entered.

Exoplanet Explorer 360 is an immersive space experience created in partnership with University of Exeter and We The Curious.

It offers a 360 VR stellar experience, allowing the audience to explore different star-field or planet whether viewed through a VR device, in a planetarium, or simply through the 360° video player on YouTube. The video has had 1.8 million views on YouTube’s VR platform and counting.

“We are over the moon that our work on Exoplanet Explorer was shortlisted in the Lovie Awards,” said Jason Robbins, co-director of Engine House.

“We worked hard to create scientifically accurate exoplanet environments and make our viewers completely immersed in a voyage of discovery across the stars, capturing images that have never been witnessed by human eyes.”

The Lovie Awards is one of the most prestigious honours in Europe for excellence across websites, online advertising, internet video, mobile sites, apps & podcasts and social.

As a Finalist, Engine House is eligible to win a People’s Lovie Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe.

All winners will be honoured at a ceremony at The BFI Southbank in London on November 15.