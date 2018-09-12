The cream of the crop from the Cornish digital sector will be crossing the Tamar this month for the South West Digital Awards.

Ten categories are up for grabs at the awards, which will be presented at Plymouth’s School of Creative Arts on September 27.

Among the Cornish contingent on the shortlist are Microtest for Best Health Tec and Peaky Digital for Startup of the Year.

Falmouth agency Eight Wire is a finalist in the Branding in a Digital Environment category. MD Sara Pugh said: “As a new award scheme it was exciting to us to reach a new audience and to be recognised – specifically in the south west and specifically with a digital focus. Digital work is so much of today’s business landscape that it is great for work to be highlighted in this way.”



