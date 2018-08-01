Newquay-based Celtic & Co was last week presented with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise.

Celtic & Co owners Nick and Kath Whitworth, along with its 45 employees, were all waiting, ready to welcome the Royal visitor. The Lord Lieutenant Colonel Bolitho (the Queen’s representative in Cornwall) arrived at the Treloggan Industrial Estate accompanied by Councillor Mary May, the Chairman of Cornwall Council.

After making the award presentation on behalf of Her Majesty, Colonel Bolitho was given a full tour of the factory by Nick Whitworth before enjoying a tea party with the team.