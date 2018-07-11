Rural Business Awards finalists

Ten Cornish companies have been shortlisted in the Rural Business Awards Regional Finals.
A land-based training company, an organic farm and a gift shop are just some of the Cornwall businesses honoured in the awards which are now in their fourth year.
The ten shortlisted businesses will discover if they have won a top slot at a ceremony in October at Bath Racecourse. The successful winners from the 13 categories will then be put forward to the national final, which takes place in February 2019.
The shortlisted firms from Cornwall
Best Rural Drink Business:
Curio Spirits Company, Mullion
Best Rural Professional Services Business:
FOLK2FOLK, Launceston
Best Rural Manufacturing Business:
James Kittow – Butcher & Grazier, Par
Rural Employee of the Year:
Kane Westing, James Kittow – Butcher & Grazier
Liam Harrison-Dunne, James Kittow – Butcher & Grazier
Best Rural Education or Training Business:
Lynher Training, Gunnislake
Best Rural Food Business:
Moor View Alpacas, Liskeard
The Cornish Duck Co. St.Stephen-in-Brannel
Best Rural Retail Business:
Morva Marazion, Marazion, www.morvamarazion.co.uk
Trevanthan Farm, Port Isaac
Outstanding Rural Diversification Project:
Nancarrow Farm, Truro
Best Rural Start Up:
The Duchy Goat Company, Lostwithiel