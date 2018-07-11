Rural Business Awards finalists

Ten Cornish companies have been shortlisted in the Rural Business Awards Regional Finals.

A land-based training company, an organic farm and a gift shop are just some of the Cornwall businesses honoured in the awards which are now in their fourth year.

The ten shortlisted businesses will discover if they have won a top slot at a ceremony in October at Bath Racecourse. The successful winners from the 13 categories will then be put forward to the national final, which takes place in February 2019.

The shortlisted firms from Cornwall

Best Rural Drink Business:

Curio Spirits Company, Mullion

Best Rural Professional Services Business:

FOLK2FOLK, Launceston

Best Rural Manufacturing Business:

James Kittow – Butcher & Grazier, Par

Rural Employee of the Year:

Kane Westing, James Kittow – Butcher & Grazier

Liam Harrison-Dunne, James Kittow – Butcher & Grazier

Best Rural Education or Training Business:

Lynher Training, Gunnislake

Best Rural Food Business:

Moor View Alpacas, Liskeard

The Cornish Duck Co. St.Stephen-in-Brannel

Best Rural Retail Business:

Morva Marazion, Marazion, www.morvamarazion.co.uk

Trevanthan Farm, Port Isaac

Outstanding Rural Diversification Project:

Nancarrow Farm, Truro

Best Rural Start Up:

The Duchy Goat Company, Lostwithiel