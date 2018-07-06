Cornwall tastes awards success

Cornish confectionery producer, Copperpot Originals, is among the winners in the 2018 Taste of the West Awards.

In total, Taste of the West awarded 304 Gold Awards, 220 Silver Awards and 170 Highly Commended Awards to businesses across the south west, including a number from Cornwall.

St Ives-based Copperpot won Gold for its Real English Butter Fudge, Limoncello Butter Fudge, Caramel & Sea Salt Butter Fudge and its new Cornish Clotted Cream Butter Fudge.

Commercial director, Mark Brian, said: “We are over the moon with the results of this year’s Taste of the West Awards. As the only Cornish confectioner to receive four golds we are incredibly delighted, and proud of our products.”

Other Cornish Gold winners included the likes of Furniss of Cornwall (Cornish Clotted Cream Shortbread with Strawberries), Warrens Bakery (Traditional Cornish Pasty) and Lynher Dairies (Yarg).

A selection of the highest-scoring Gold award-winning products will now go through to the next round of judging, which will be held at Exeter Cookery School at the end of July. This round of judging will determine which product will be crowned Champion of each class. The final results will be announced at the Taste of the West Awards ceremony, which this year takes place at The Great Hall in the heart of the University of Exeter on September 13.

