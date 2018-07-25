Cornish Nanny strikes gold again

The Cornish Cheese Company has scooped a gold award for the second year running at the International Cheese Awards.

The Cornish Cheese Company’s blue goats cheese ‘Cornish Nanny’ was once again recognised at the awards, which attracted more than 5,000 entries.

Cornish Cheese Co owner and founder, Philip Stansfield, said: “It is great to win gold again. We knew we had something special on our hands when we launched Cornish Nanny in 2017. Goats cheese is a growing market and therefore represents a really good opportunity for us.”