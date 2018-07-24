Accountant up for award

Lang Bennetts is a finalist in the South West Independent Firm of the Year category of the British Accountancy Awards for the second consecutive year.

The Truro and Falmouth-based company will be competing against firms in Somerset, Bristol, Oxford, Dorset and Devon in the finals. Judged by a team of industry experts in a three-stage process, the awards are considered to be the most prestigious in the accounting sector.

“Everyone works really hard to provide a top-quality service that surpasses all expectations and seeing that combined effort win recognition of this kind is absolutely amazing,” said Lang Bennetts’ partner Helen Hood.

“We were thrilled to have been selected for the first time last year – to have been chosen again is fantastic.”

The news came just moments before more good news – the firm has also gone through to the next round of the National Apprenticeship Awards.

“It’s the first time we’ve entered and the email we received said the quality of applications had been very high,” said Hood. “We’re very proud of that success, too, as apprenticeships have become pivotal to our business growth. It’s an exciting time and we’re looking forward to seeing what happens next.”

The British Accountancy Awards final will take place at Grosvenor House in Park Lane, London on September 26. Regional finalists for the National Apprenticeship Awards will be announced in early August.