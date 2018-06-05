Launceston-based peer-to-peer lending company, Folk2Folk, was named Best Multi-Channel Small Business at the British Small Awards.

Judges, headed by Paul Uppal, the UK’s first Small Business Commissioner, were looking for a small business that uses multiple channels “with innovation and skill” to develop their business and were particularly keen to recognise one that uses their channels to work with and promote other small businesses.

Accepting the award, CEO Giles Cross said: “With 96% of UK businesses employing less than nine people, historically we may have been a nation of shop keepers, but in modern terms we’re a nation of entrepreneurs. So, to win this Small Award is a big thing for me and our staff in Cornwall and the rest of the country.

“But it’s not just about us: it’s about our shareholders, our lenders, our borrowers, our solicitors, our accountants, our banks, our land agents, and everyone who works with us in The Local lending Movement.

“When we were announced as winners I was genuinely quite emotional, and my immediate response was “this one’s for the Cornwall and the south west”; and of course, it is, but it’s also a vindication for everyone who supported and believed in us over the years.”