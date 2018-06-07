The St Austell-based planning and highway consultancy firm Situ8 was recently named Small Planning Consultancy of the Year by the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI).

RTPI awarded the company based on their “professional” and “honest” advice to customers and highlights their success throughout the years.

The judges commented on Situ8’s ability to “deliver the best planning solutions” even in an “economically challenging area of the UK”.

Angela Warwick, director of Situ8, said: “We were so proud and delighted to have been short listed as a finalist, which was achievement enough for a small planning consultancy of seven people located in St Austell.

“Winning the category surpassed all our expectations. The RTPI awards have been in existence for 40 years and this year saw the highest number of applications nationally.”

Situ8 has been running for over 12 years offering their expertise with the aim of encouraging the development of healthy communities.

“We will use this recognition of our achievements to further promote Situ8’s passion and professionalism in shaping the built and natural environment of Cornwall,” added Warwick.