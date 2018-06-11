Husband and wife team Alex and Tanya Williams of the Polgooth Inn have beaten off stiff competition to be named Licensee of the Year 2018.

Alex and Tanya impressed the British Institute of Innkeepers (BII) judges at the final judging day, where they displayed excellent knowledge and experience in three different areas; business development, people and training and financial awareness.

They picked up the trophy in front of a packed audience at the BII Summer event at the Honourable Artillery Company venue in the City of London last week.

Tanya Williams said: “It’s slightly surreal but it feels amazing.

“The BII Summer Party is such a massive event so it’s an honour even to be here let alone win. The whole team has worked so hard to make this award a reality so we have to say a huge thank you to all of our staff.

“The competition process was so tough, so you have to believe in what you are doing, that it is the right thing to do. The other finalists are so amazing – we have all become friends.”

The Polgooth Inn was one of two St Austell Brewery pubs to have made it through to the BII finals, with Kim Barker of the Ship Inn, Pentewan also up for the main award.