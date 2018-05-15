X-Press win for Looe firm

A Looe firm has won the Business Development Award in the X-Press Legal Services Franchise Awards for the second year running.

James and Liz Ferguson of X-Press Legal Services (Cornwall & Devon) received the award at the X-Press Legal Services gala dinner in recognition of the fast growth of their business.

Director James Ferguson said: “Every conveyancing firm is unique and operates in its own unique way to best serve its local customers. We recognise this and offer a bespoke service to fit in with how each law firm works.”

X-Press Legal Services (Cornwall and Devon) supplies a full range of residential and commercial conveyancing searches to solicitors and licensed conveyancers for properties throughout England and Wales.