Start-up scents success

A Cornish start-up will be jetting off to Latvia next month to represent the UK in the European finals of the Young Enterprise Awards.

The Cornish Essence team, from Truro & Penwith College, scooped the UK Company of the Year title at the Young Enterprise national finals in Loughborough, beating off competition from ten other university start-ups after impressing judges with their air fresheners and scented candles.

Company MD, Maxine Tregenza, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won Company of the Year and feel honoured and proud to be able to represent the UK at the European finals in Latvia.

“I think our victory is still sinking in because it was a tough competition against ten other universities that all did really well. The team has worked exceptionally hard to make this dream a reality and I cannot thank those who have supported us enough.”

Structured as part of the course Entrepreneurship in Practice module, the students were made directors of their own group business where they have been able to combine theory with the practical experience needed to succeed in an increasingly complex and dynamic business world.

Seeing instant success with their initial business plan with air fresheners, the company developed a new line of scented candles which are being sold within the local area at The Cornish Store in Falmouth, helping them to break-even within just five months.

Programme Leader Richard Taite was pleased that the students were rewarded for all of their efforts and said: “This is proof that hard work pays off. Being awarded the Young Enterprise UK Company of the Year is an exceptional accomplishment, and recognises the singular dedication and innovative practice the team has demonstrated throughout the year.

“We are all so proud of their achievement, and wish them the best of luck at the European finals.”