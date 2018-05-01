The winners of the fifth annual Devon & Cornwall Venus Awards have been announced.

The Venus Awards – dubbed by Channel 4 as “The Working Women’s Oscars” – celebrate the vital contribution that women in business make to the local, regional, and national economy.

More than 250 guests, finalists and sponsors from across the south west attended ceremony at the Crown Plaza Hotel Plymouth on Friday night (April 27), hosted by Tara Howard, founder of the Venus Awards, and regional partner, Alexis Bowater of Bowater communications.

Among the winners were wedding consultant, Hazel Parsons, who was named Networker of the Year, and Helen Tite of iCareiMove Ltd, who was named Influential Woman of the Year.

The Winners

Business Mother of the Year Award

Naomi Thomas (The Wedding Wishing Well Foundation)

Company of the Year Award

Warrens Bakery

Customer Service Award

Kelly Widley (Pier Point Torquay)

Digital & Online Media Award

Katie Goode (Triangular Pixels)

Employer of the Year Award

Lisa Prescott (Chalk & Ward Advertising)

Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Katrina Green (Bay Care Domiciliary Care)

Green Business of the Year Award

Marie Louise (Marie Louise Maternity)

Influential Woman of the Year Award

Helen Tite (iCareiMove Ltd)

Inspirational Woman Award

Debbie Humberstone (The Project)

Inspirational Woman in Science & Technology Award

Dr Lucy Obolensky (Plymouth University)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Gillian Groves (The Treatment Loft)

Marketing & PR Award

Rachel Bell (Bell and Loxton)

Networker of the Year Award

Hazel Parsons (Hazel Parsons Wedding & Event Consultancy)

Small Business Award

Lucy Cox & Lerryn Clare (Halto)

Women in Property & Construction Award