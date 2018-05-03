Deadline looms for WEAF Awards

Stars of the south west’s aerospace and defence sectors have one month to submit their entries for the West of England Aerospace Forum (WEAF) Aerospace Ambassadors Awards.

This is the second year WEAF has run the awards which are designed to celebrate individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the region’s aerospace and defence industry.

The awards are free to enter and are open to everyone working in the sector. The six award categories are:

Best Aerospace Engineer

Best Young Aerospace Entrant

SME Star Employee Ambassador Award

The Ed Strongman Life Time Achievement Award

Best Aerospace Extra Mile Ambassador Award

Best Aerospace Media Ambassador Award

The winners will be selected by an independent panel of recognised experts from across the region’s aerospace and defence industry. They will be announced at a celebration dinner at Aerospace Bristol, on Wednesday June 27.

To enter the awards, click here. Deadline for entering is June 1.