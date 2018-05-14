Nominations are now open for the 2018 Cornwall Apprenticeship Awards.

The Cornwall Apprenticeship Awards is well established as one of the leading training awards in the south west.

Now in its fourth year, host Truro and Penwith College is again on the hunt for both apprentices and employers that are demonstrating outstanding achievement and commitment to Apprenticeships.

Any learner or employer who is involved in apprenticeship training in Cornwall is eligible to be nominated, regardless of the college or training provider that delivers their training, provided they are still training as an apprentice, or completed their training after June 1, 2017.

This year a new, easier nomination process requiring just one 500 word explanation of why the apprentice or employer should win will see 42 nominees shortlisted when nominations close on August 6.

The 2018 Awards will be held in Truro College’s Gannel building in October.

For full details, click here.