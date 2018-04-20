Teagle Machinery was declared Winner of Winners at last night’s Cornwall Business Awards.
The Blackwater-based agricultural equipment company also won Best International Business and Best Family Business, at a lavish ceremony held at St Mellion International and organised by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub.
New kid on the block, WAX Group, which has bars and restaurants in Watergate Bay and Newquay won Best New Business, while the title of Best Third Sector Business was awarded to iSightCornwall. Praise was also bestowed on individuals with Jeremy Sneller from TouchByte Ltd named as Entrepreneur of the Year and Aiden Hicks from Westward Farm on the Isles of Scilly as Young Business Person of the Year.
“A huge and heart felt congratulations to all of the winning businesses,” said Stu Anderson from the Growth and Skills Hub.
“It is these businesses that are putting Cornwall on the map and adding weight to the burgeoning reputation for innovation, creativity and excellence for which the region is increasingly synonymous.”
The Winners
Young Business Person of the Year sponsored by Truro & Penwith College
- Aiden Hicks from Westward Farm
Best New Business In Cornwall sponsored by Outset Cornwall
Best Third Sector Business sponsored by the Eden Project
Customer Focus sponsored by St Austell Brewery
Employer of the Year sponsored by Cornwall College Business
Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership
Most Creative Use of Design sponsored by Commercial Estates Group
Sustainable Business of the Year sponsored by University of Exeter, Cornwall
Excellence in Digital Marketing sponsored by Business Cornwall
Most Dynamic Growth Business sponsored by Transform
Best Family Business sponsored by St Austell Printing Company
Best International Business Sponsored by Pall Corporation
Business Innovation of the Year sponsored by CORSERV
Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Future Focus from Unlocking Potential
- Jeremy Sneller from TouchByte Ltd
Winner of Winners Sponsored by Cornwall Chamber of Commerce