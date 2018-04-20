Teagle Machinery was declared Winner of Winners at last night’s Cornwall Business Awards.

The Blackwater-based agricultural equipment company also won Best International Business and Best Family Business, at a lavish ceremony held at St Mellion International and organised by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub.

New kid on the block, WAX Group, which has bars and restaurants in Watergate Bay and Newquay won Best New Business, while the title of Best Third Sector Business was awarded to iSightCornwall. Praise was also bestowed on individuals with Jeremy Sneller from TouchByte Ltd named as Entrepreneur of the Year and Aiden Hicks from Westward Farm on the Isles of Scilly as Young Business Person of the Year.

“A huge and heart felt congratulations to all of the winning businesses,” said Stu Anderson from the Growth and Skills Hub.

“It is these businesses that are putting Cornwall on the map and adding weight to the burgeoning reputation for innovation, creativity and excellence for which the region is increasingly synonymous.”

The Winners

Young Business Person of the Year sponsored by Truro & Penwith College

Aiden Hicks from Westward Farm

Best New Business In Cornwall sponsored by Outset Cornwall

Best Third Sector Business sponsored by the Eden Project

Customer Focus sponsored by St Austell Brewery

Employer of the Year sponsored by Cornwall College Business

Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership

Most Creative Use of Design sponsored by Commercial Estates Group

Sustainable Business of the Year sponsored by University of Exeter, Cornwall

Excellence in Digital Marketing sponsored by Business Cornwall

Most Dynamic Growth Business sponsored by Transform

Best Family Business sponsored by St Austell Printing Company

Best International Business Sponsored by Pall Corporation

Business Innovation of the Year sponsored by CORSERV

Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Future Focus from Unlocking Potential

Jeremy Sneller from TouchByte Ltd

Winner of Winners Sponsored by Cornwall Chamber of Commerce