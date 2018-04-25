SIBA Gold for Cornish breweries

Keltek Brewery’s Swifties Cornish Lager won Gold in SIBA South West’s Independent Beer Awards held in Newton Abbott last weekend.

The award, in the Bottle/Can Session Lager & Pilsner category, follows on from Swifties winning Gold at the Taste of the West awards last year.

MD Richard Heath said “We’re absolutely delighted – it’s been a good run of awards for us recently, and to win two separate Gold prizes for Swifties is great. Consistency is something brewers strive for, and I really have to pay tribute to the brewery lads because they’re doing an absolutely brilliant job.”

Other local winners at the awards included Harbour Brewing Company, which collected a hat-trick of Golds in the ‘Bottle/Can Premium Lager & Pilsners’, ‘Bottle/Can Session IPA (up to 4.3%)’, and ‘Champion Bottle/Can Beers’ categories.

St Austell Brewery’s Big Job was awarded Gold in ‘Bottle/Can Strong Beers 6.5% and over’ and ‘Cask Strong Beers 6.5% and over’ categories.