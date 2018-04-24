Gold for Gwel an Mor

Landal Gwel an Mor was last night crowned Holiday Village of the Year at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

“This is a major award, not only for us but for Cornwall and is a pat on the back to us from our peers in the UK tourism industry,” said chief executive Bill Haslam.

“This honour says ‘Landal Gwel an Mor is the Best’ and we were judged against some of the most amazing places across the country. To win this accolade twice is unheard of, so I am a very proud owner today.”

The awards, now in their 29th year, were presented last night (April 23) at the Bath Assembly Rooms.