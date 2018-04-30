A Truro-based accountant has been shortlisted for a top international accountancy award.

From hundreds of entrants, Laura Whyte, a director at Whyfield, has been shortlisted for ‘Licensed Member of the Year’ at the AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) Professional Member Awards 2018.

The category recognises business success and contribution to clients, staff and the accountancy profession as a whole.

Whyte launched Whyfield four years ago which has now grown the firm to a team of ten.

Commenting on being shortlisted, she said: “This really caps an incredible year for Whyfield. We have significantly grown our client base; invested in the continued development of our team; and won a tender with Unlocking Potential to mentor around 100 businesses who are in their start-up or growth phase.

“This recognition is for the entire team who have made a huge contribution to our clients and to the accountancy profession.”

The winners will be announced at a special dinner held during this year’s AAT Annual Conference, to be held at the De Vere Beaumont Estate in Windsor in June.