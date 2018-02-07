A specialist dental laboratory from Cornwall has picked up two national awards.

Dental Prosthetic Solutions (DPS), based at Truro’s Health & Wellbeing Innovation Centre, has won ‘Specialist Dental Laboratory of the Year – South England’ and an ‘Award for Excellence in Dental Prosthetics’ at the GHP Dental & Oral Health Awards.

DPS manager, David Bustin, said: “As a specialist dental laboratory dedicated to the design and manufacture of dentures and other removable prosthodontic appliances, our team works directly with the public, dentists and dental surgeries throughout Cornwall and further afield.

“The business became a part of Smile Together Dental Community Interest Company just last year and are going from strength to strength – we are absolutely thrilled to achieve this accolade as recognition of our expertise and customer service.”