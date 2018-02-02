Businesses from Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly were among the winners at last night’s South West Tourism Excellence Awards in Torquay.

Carbis Bay Hotel and Spa won the Venue & Business Tourism Award, while Hell Bay Hotel on the Isles of Scilly was named Small/Boutique Hotel of the Year.

Other Gold winners from Cornwall and Isles of Scilly included Wild Futures Monkey Sanctuary in the Sustainable Tourism category and the Screech Owl Sanctuary, which was named Small Attraction of the Year.

The Old Barn Tregonetha took the top prize for Small Catering Holiday Property, while The Headland Hotel’s front of house team was awarded Gold for Outstanding Customer Service.

Gwel an Mor Resort received Gold in the Holiday Park of the Year section, while Polmanter Touring Park also took Gold as Camping & Caravanning Park of the Year.

Adventure Segway was awarded Gold as Guided Tour of the Year.

This year’s awards event, at the Riviera International Conference Centre, was hosted by BBC news presenter Victoria Graham, with an opening address by travel journalist and chair of Family Holiday Association, Alison Rice, who outlined the work of the charity for which more than £4,300 was raised during the evening.

Opening the event, Robin Barker of Services for Tourism stated: “We have seen a record 647 entries across the south west, and I’d like to commend you – the south west’s leading tourism businesses for your vision, investment, hard work and excellence.

“You have had the courage to put yourselves forward to be judged, have been through a three phase judging process, and will all be winners tonight.”

For the full list of finalists and highly commended entrants, click here.