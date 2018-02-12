Clock ticks for awards entries

There are only a few days left to get your entries in for the 2018 Cornwall Business Awards.

Businesses have until February 16 to enter the awards, which are now in their 13th year and celebrate excellence across all business sectors.

With 14 categories to choose from, the awards are open to businesses in Cornwall of all shapes and sizes and will be announced at a glittering ceremony at St Mellion International on April 19, with guest speaker Gregg Wallace of TV’s MasterChef fame.

The Cornwall Business Awards are this year being organised by the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub, which is part-funded by the European Structural & Investment Fund.