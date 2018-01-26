The Cornwall Business Awards is all about celebrating the best of local business and for the first time the awards are asking for your help in finding those hidden gems across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly that we should all know about.

By nominating your favourite local business, they will get in touch and encourage them to apply for an award and you could win two tickets to the awards to cheer on the winners.

Which local business always goes the extra mile for their customers? Do you work for a first-class employer, or do you have a supplier that delivers outstanding products every time?

What about a Facebook campaign that has grabbed your attention and gone viral in 2017? The organisers are looking for everything from charities to entrepreneurs that stand out from the crowd so, if you have been impressed, get their name down!

If you make a nomination your name will go in the hat to win two tickets to the most sparkling business event in the county. You and a guest can attend the awards on April 19 at St Mellion Hotel which kicks off with a glass of Cornish fizz, followed by a four-course meal and guest speaker Gregg Wallace of BBC’s MasterChef fame.

To make your nomination head to cornwallbusinessawards.co.uk-nominate-a-business. The competition closing date is midnight February 8.

This year the Awards are hosted by the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub which provides an independent and impartial signposting service to help businesses grow through support and training.

“We can’t wait to read about the businesses that you love,” said Kirsty Miles Musgrave, communications manager for the Growth and Skills Hub.

“You just have to fill in a quick form on our website, we will get in touch with them to apply and hopefully they will do just that! Either way your name will be put in a draw to win tickets to the event in April.”

The Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth Hub and Skills Hub are part funded by the European Structural & Investment Fund and are match funded by Cornwall Council, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.