A few sponsorship opportunities remain for the third annual Cornwall Teacher Awards.

The event, to be held at Truro Cathedral on May 4, has already received a record number of nominations this year – nearly 1,000. Organiser, Nikki Baron, said: “This event promises to be even bigger and better than last year’s event – we’re very excited about it, but we need more support.”

Sponsors already signed up include: NOCN, CIoS LEP’s Enterprise Advisor Programme, Truro and Penwith College, Business Cornwall, Marjon, ICT4 and the University of Exeter.

The free to attend event is once again supported by Schools Week and FE Week. Shane Mann, MD at Lsect, which owns the specialist newspapers, said: “Outstanding teaching and learning in our schools and colleges often goes on ‘under the radar’; the Cornwall Teacher Awards is opportunity to shine a spotlight on the extremely valuable work that goes on in classrooms across the county.”

Click here for more information.