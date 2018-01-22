Foodie hero, Gregg Wallace, has been revealed as the guest speaker at the Cornwall Business Awards 2018.

Best known for co-presenting the BBC’s MasterChef, Wallace is also well-loved for fronting Eat Well for Less and Inside the Factory, as well as other TV projects.

He started his career on a fruit and veg stall in Covent Garden and went on to establish George Allan’s Greengrocer which built up to an eventual turnover of £7.5 million. He is also a writer and farmer and has owned two restaurants.

Wallce will share tales of his business success with business leaders, award hopefuls and sponsors when the glittering awards ceremony takes place on April 19 at St Mellion International Resort.

“I look forward to learning more about Cornwall’s burgeoning business scene,” Wallace said. “On my visits to the county, I’m always impressed by the quality and variety of businesses, and their products, not just in the food and hospitality sector but across the board.”

For the first time the awards are being hosted by the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub, which provides an independent signposting service to help businesses grow through specialist support and training.

Operations director, Stu Anderson, said: “We are hugely excited to welcome Gregg Wallace to the Cornwall Business Awards. Hearing how he has built up multi-pound businesses from scratch will be both inspiring and of real benefit to local businesses.

“The awards ceremony promises to be a night of recognition, reward and undoubtable value. Get your awards entry in to be part of it!”

Now in their 13th year, the awards champion businesses that stand out from the crowd and celebrate excellence across all business sectors, spanning everything from tourism to tech. With 14 categories to choose from they are open to businesses based in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly of all shapes and sizes.

It is completely free to enter and applications are invited until the deadline of February 16. For more information, click here.