Excellence in Business Training winners

More than 160 business people from across the region have been celebrating the achievements of both individuals and businesses at a glittering awards evening at the Eden project.

The Excellence in Business Training Awards 2018, hosted by CCB Training (Cornwall College Business) at the Eden Project on Friday night, “was such an inspiring, evening,” according to Sarah Scott, fundraising manager at Children’s Hospice South West.

“We were delighted to be part of these celebrations, hearing the great learning journeys of apprentices, individuals and business across the south west and we thank CCB Training for supporting our children’s hospice.”

The eleventh annual Excellence in Business Training Awards event is sponsored by Pirate FM, with media support from Business Cornwall. The awards recognise exceptional training and development in organisations across the south west; celebrating those companies that develop their staff through training and as a result have seen exceptional business successes.

This year saw double winners Fugro Geoservices proudly accept the Skills Apprentices of the Year (19+years old) and the Individual Champion to Staff Development.

Raoul Humphreys CEO of The Cornwall College Group, opened the evening and congratulated all nominees on their success.

“The standard of nominations this year was exceptional,” he said. “The winners deserve particular praise for being recognised as the best in their category. It’s been a wonderful night of entertainment and celebrations and I’ve been humbled to be part of it. Congratulations to all the shortlisted companies and individuals and to our winners tonight.”

Full list of winners and runners-up

Outstanding Commitment to Apprenticeships Small Business

Sponsored by Concorde Group

Winner:

P Chapman Construction

Runners-up:

Nicholson Electrical

YGS Landscapes

Young Apprentice of the Year (16-18 years old)

Sponsored by Cornwall Care

Winner:

Kyra Varney, Talland Bay Hotel

Runners-up:

Maddy Geen, The University of Exeter

Nick Gidley, The Victoria Hotel, Sidmouth

Outstanding Commitment to Apprenticeships Medium/Large Business

Sponsored by Children’s Hospice South West

Winner:

Pendennis Shipyard

Runners-up:

Coastline Housing

Ocean Housing Group

Skills Apprentice of the Year (19+ years old)

(Agriculture, Engineering & Construction)

Sponsored by Pirate FM

Winner:

George Autie, Fugro Geoservices

Runners-up:

Gareth Jones, The Wrigley Company

Kirsty Birch, Ministry of Defence, Defence Equipment and Support

Outstanding Commitment to Training Small Business

Sponsored by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Skills Hub

Winner:

Parnell Engineering Advanced

Runners-up:

Fit N Fun Kids

James Kittow – Butcher & Grazier

Professional Apprentice of the Year (19+ years old)

(Health & Wellbeing, Horticulture, Hospitality & Professional Services)

Sponsored by Business Cornwall

Winner:

Alexandra Dunn, Shepherds Chartered Tax Advisers & Accountants

Runners-up:

Daniel Rosevear, Yelverton Golf Club

Rebecca Doidge, Torbay & South Devon NHS Foundation Trust

Outstanding Commitment to Training Medium Business

Sponsored by CCB Training

Winner:

Wolf Mineral

Runners-up:

Driveline GB

Polymermedics

Individual Achievement

Sponsored by Unlocking Potential

Winner:

Catriona Wilson, Positive Intent Therapies at The Powder Room

Runners-up:

Charlotte Woodhead, Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust

Josh Stevens, Robinson Reed Layton

Outstanding Commitment to Training Large Business

Sponsored by The Centre of Housing and Support

Winner:

Ocean Housing Group

Runners-up:

Coastline Housing

Tulip

Individual Champion to Staff Development

Sponsored by Sapience HR

Winner:

Danny Worall, Fugro Geoservices

Runners-up:

Jill Carr, Pendennis Shipyard

Steve Hancock, Parnall Engineering Advanced

If you’re interested in nominating your company for an Excellence in Business Training Award, the organisation for next year’s event is already underway. To register your interest and receive an alert when nominations are open, please email hello@ccbtraining.co.uk or visit www.ccbtraining.co.uk/ebta.