Excellence in Business Training winners

More than 160 business people from across the region have been celebrating the achievements of both individuals and businesses at a glittering awards evening at the Eden project.
The Excellence in Business Training Awards 2018, hosted by CCB Training (Cornwall College Business) at the Eden Project on Friday night, “was such an inspiring, evening,” according to Sarah Scott, fundraising manager at Children’s Hospice South West.
“We were delighted to be part of these celebrations, hearing the great learning journeys of apprentices, individuals and business across the south west and we thank CCB Training for supporting our children’s hospice.”
The eleventh annual Excellence in Business Training Awards event is sponsored by Pirate FM, with media support from Business Cornwall. The awards recognise exceptional training and development in organisations across the south west; celebrating those companies that develop their staff through training and as a result have seen exceptional business successes.
This year saw double winners Fugro Geoservices proudly accept the Skills Apprentices of the Year (19+years old) and the Individual Champion to Staff Development.
Raoul Humphreys CEO of The Cornwall College Group, opened the evening and congratulated all nominees on their success.
“The standard of nominations this year was exceptional,” he said. “The winners deserve particular praise for being recognised as the best in their category. It’s been a wonderful night of entertainment and celebrations and I’ve been humbled to be part of it. Congratulations to all the shortlisted companies and individuals and to our winners tonight.”
Full list of winners and runners-up
Outstanding Commitment to Apprenticeships Small Business
Sponsored by Concorde Group
Winner:
- P Chapman Construction
Runners-up:
- Nicholson Electrical
- YGS Landscapes
Young Apprentice of the Year (16-18 years old)
Sponsored by Cornwall Care
Winner:
- Kyra Varney, Talland Bay Hotel
Runners-up:
- Maddy Geen, The University of Exeter
- Nick Gidley, The Victoria Hotel, Sidmouth
Outstanding Commitment to Apprenticeships Medium/Large Business
Sponsored by Children’s Hospice South West
Winner:
- Pendennis Shipyard
Runners-up:
- Coastline Housing
- Ocean Housing Group
Skills Apprentice of the Year (19+ years old)
(Agriculture, Engineering & Construction)
Sponsored by Pirate FM
Winner:
- George Autie, Fugro Geoservices
Runners-up:
- Gareth Jones, The Wrigley Company
- Kirsty Birch, Ministry of Defence, Defence Equipment and Support
Outstanding Commitment to Training Small Business
Sponsored by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Skills Hub
Winner:
- Parnell Engineering Advanced
Runners-up:
- Fit N Fun Kids
- James Kittow – Butcher & Grazier
Professional Apprentice of the Year (19+ years old)
(Health & Wellbeing, Horticulture, Hospitality & Professional Services)
Sponsored by Business Cornwall
Winner:
- Alexandra Dunn, Shepherds Chartered Tax Advisers & Accountants
Runners-up:
- Daniel Rosevear, Yelverton Golf Club
- Rebecca Doidge, Torbay & South Devon NHS Foundation Trust
Outstanding Commitment to Training Medium Business
Sponsored by CCB Training
Winner:
- Wolf Mineral
Runners-up:
- Driveline GB
- Polymermedics
Individual Achievement
Sponsored by Unlocking Potential
Winner:
- Catriona Wilson, Positive Intent Therapies at The Powder Room
Runners-up:
- Charlotte Woodhead, Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust
- Josh Stevens, Robinson Reed Layton
Outstanding Commitment to Training Large Business
Sponsored by The Centre of Housing and Support
Winner:
- Ocean Housing Group
Runners-up:
- Coastline Housing
- Tulip
Individual Champion to Staff Development
Sponsored by Sapience HR
Winner:
Danny Worall, Fugro Geoservices
Runners-up:
- Jill Carr, Pendennis Shipyard
- Steve Hancock, Parnall Engineering Advanced
If you’re interested in nominating your company for an Excellence in Business Training Award, the organisation for next year’s event is already underway. To register your interest and receive an alert when nominations are open, please email hello@ccbtraining.co.uk or visit www.ccbtraining.co.uk/ebta.