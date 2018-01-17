Eden flushed with success

The Eden Project has been judged the best visitor attraction in the country in the Loo of the Year Awards.

The British Toilet Association s praised Eden for its high-quality washrooms, accessibility, signage and efforts of its logistics staff in the 2017 awards.

As well as winning the national prize in the Visitor Attractions category, Eden also received the Washroom Cleaner of the Year award which recognises the work of cleaning staff and has been given a platinum rating overall.

Eden’s logistics manager, Kathryn Sanders, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for all involved who work tirelessly to ensure our hygiene standards are kept to a high level at Eden as we welcome more than one million visitors a year.

“The quality of washroom facilities has a massive impact on how people can view a business and we’re so proud to see that the methods of the team are leaving a positive impression. We are always reviewing our practices and striving to raise our standards.”

Eden has won acclaim from the British Toilet Association since the project was first listed in its Hall of Fame in 2003.

The visitor attraction boasts environmentally-friendly toilets which use recycled rainwater. Most of the washrooms are equipped with state-of-the-art Dyson Airblade hand dryers which use 80% less energy than other hand dryers.