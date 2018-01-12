Business Awards now open for entries

The Cornwall Business Awards 2018 are open for entries.

Now in their 13th year, the awards champion businesses that stand out from the crowd and celebrate excellence across all business sectors, spanning everything from tourism to tech.

With 14 categories to choose from they are open to businesses of all shapes and sizes and the winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony on April 19 at St Mellion International Resort.

For the first time, the awards are hosted by the Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub which provides an independent signposting service to help businesses grow through specialist support and training.

As well as giving the awards website a new look and revamped branding, the new organisers are busy adding to the expert panel of judges and will be working hard to ensure businesses from Saltash to St Ives have the opportunity to apply.

“We are honoured to have been handed the Cornwall Business Awards baton,” said operations director, Stu Anderson. “They have gone from strength to strength and to now be in their 13th year demonstrates the importance they play in shining the spotlight on Cornwall success stories.”

The deadline for entering the Cornwall Business Awards is February 16. For a full list of categories and to enter, visit the awards website.

The Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth Hub and Skills Hub are part funded by the European Structural & Investment Fund and is match funded by Cornwall Council, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.