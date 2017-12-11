New website for business awards

A brand new website for the Cornwall Business Awards has gone live ready for launch of the awards at the beginning of January.

The 2018 awards will be supported by Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub and their in-house team have created a fresh, modern website which will be part of an enhanced communications package for all the sponsors and the winning businesses.

The awards, which will be presented on April 19, are a traditional highlight of Cornwall Business Week. The leading lights of the Cornish business community get together to celebrate the achievements and innovation in new and established businesses, who will compete for awards in customer care, employer of the year and many more.