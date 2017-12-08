The finalists have been announced for the South West Tourism Excellence Awards 2017/18.

The awards, which will be presented in Torquay on February 1, attracted a record number of 645 entries from businesses everywhere from the Isles of Scilly up to Gloucestershire.

Robin Barker, director of Services for Tourism, which manages the awards, said: “Excellence is elusive. It requires patience, vision, consistency, commitment, drive, hard work, skill and often a bit of money.

“That’s not an easy list and I’d like to commend this year’s finalists for once again blowing the socks of the judges. You are a credit to tourism and the region is proud of you.”

A large number of Cornish businesses are on the shortlist, including Gwel an Mor, which is up for Holiday Park of the Year, and the Star Castle Restaurant on the Isles of Scilly, which is in the running to be named Restaurant/Bistro of the Year.

FINALISTS

ACCESS & INCLUSIVITY AWARD

BOD Bournemouth, Bournemouth, bodbournemouth.co.uk

Mylor Sailing School, Cornwall, mylorsailingschool.co.uk

Royal Albert Memorial Museum & Art Gallery, Devon, exeter.gov.uk/ramm

The Granary, Larkbeare Grange, Devon, larkbearegranary.net

The Roman Baths & Pump Room, Bath, romanbaths.co.uk

ACTIVE & SPORTING EXPERIENCE

GoSkydive, Wiltshire, goskydive.com

Lanhydrock, National Trust – outdoor offer, Cornwall, nationaltrust.org.uk/lanhydrock,

Loose Reins, Dorset, loosereins.co.uk

Newquay Activity Centre, Cornwall, newquayactivitycentre.co.uk

Scilly Seal Snorkelling, Isles of Scilly, scillysealsnorkelling.com

Skern Lodge, Devon, skernlodge.co.uk

ARTISTIC, CULTURAL & LEARNING EXPERIENCE

All Hallows Farmhouse – Cookery School, Dorset, allhallowsfarmhouse.co.uk

Marlborough College Summer School, Wiltshire summerschool.co.uk

National Maritime Museum Cornwall – British Tattoo Art Revealed Exhibition, Cornwall, nmmc.co.uk

Rick Stein’s Cookery School, Cornwall, rickstein.com/school

BED AND BREAKFAST OF THE YEAR

Dorset House, Dorset, dorsethouselyme.com

Higher Gitcombe Boutique B & B, Devon, highergitcombe.co.uk

Home Farm House, Dorset, homefarmhousewsg.com

The 25 Boutique B&B, Devon the25.uk

Wadebridge Bed and Breakfast, Cornwall, wadebridgebedandbreakfast.net

CAFÉ/TEAROOM OF THE YEAR

Boscastle Farm Shop & Cafe, Cornwall, boscastlefarmshop.co.uk

Cantina Kitchen and Bar, Devon, cantinagoodrington.co.uk

Lion Rock Tea Rooms, Somerset, lionrocktearooms.co.uk

Taste Cafe at Chesil Beach, Dorset, tastecafeatchesilbeach.co.uk

The Guardhouse Cafe, Devon, guardhousecafe.com

CAMPING AND CARAVANNING PARK OF THE YEAR

Appledore Park, Devon, appledorepark.co.uk

Dolbeare Park, Cornwall, dolbeare.co.uk

Polmanter Touring Park, Cornwall, polmanter.co.uk

River Dart Country Park, Devon, riverdart.co.uk

DOG FRIENDLY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Bulleigh Barton Manor, Devon, bulleighbartonmanor.co.uk

Golden Acre Holiday Bungalows, Dorset, golden-acre.com

Mullion Cove Hotel, Cornwall, mullion-cove.co.uk

Old Lanwarnick Cottages, Cornwall, oldlanwarnick.co.uk

Salad Days, Somerset, dunsterbeachhut.com

The Salty Monk, Devon, saltymonk.com

GLAMPING & ALTERNATIVE ACCOMMODATION

GUIDED TOUR

Adventure Segway, Cornwall, adventuresegway.com

BBC Bristol Tours, Bristol, bbc.co.uk/showsandtours

Encounter Cornwall, Cornwall, encountercornwall.com

The Bristol Street Art Tour, Where the Wall, Bristol, wherethewall.com

HOLIDAY PARK OF THE YEAR

Cofton Holidays, Devon, coftonholidays.co.uk

Gwel an Mor Resort, Cornwall, gwelanmor.com

Oakdown Holiday Park, Devon, oakdown.co.uk

Pentewan Sands Holiday Park, Cornwall, pentewan.co.uk

Rockley Park, Dorset, haven.com/parks/dorset/rockley-park

INTERNATIONAL VISITOR EXPERIENCE OF THE YEAR

Foot Trails, Bath & SW, foottrails.co.uk

Marlborough College Summer School, Wiltshire summerschool.co.uk

Select South West Tours, Devon & Cornwall, selectsouthwesttours.com

South West Coast Path Association, South West, southwestcoastpath.org.uk

The Roman Baths & Pump Room, Bath, romanbaths.co.uk

Unique Devon Tours, Devon, uniquedevontours.com

LARGE ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR

Hestercombe Gardens Trust, Somerset, hestercombe.com

Moors Valley Country Park and Forest, Dorset, moors-valley.co.uk

Royal Albert Memorial Museum & Art Gallery, Devon, exeter.gov.uk/ramm

Tintagel Castle, Cornwall, english-heritage.org.uk/tintagel

Wells Cathedral, Somerset, wellscathedral.org.uk

LARGE HOTEL OF THE YEAR

Bovey Castle, Devon, boveycastle.com

Carbis Bay Hotel, Spa and Estate, Cornwall, carbisbayhotel.co.uk

Ellenborough Park Hotel, Gloucestershire, ellenboroughpark.com

Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa, Wiltshire, lucknampark.co.uk

Salcombe Harbour Hotel & Spa, Devon, salcombe-harbour-hotel.co.uk

OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD

Finalists will be announced on the night

RESTAURANT/BISTRO OF THE YEAR

Guildhall Tavern, Dorset, guildhalltavern.co.uk

Menu Gordon Jones, Bath menugordonjones.co.uk

Restaurant Hywel Jones by Lucknam Park, Wiltshire, lucknampark.co.uk

The Elephant Restaurant, Devon, elephantrestaurant.co.uk

The Fish House, Cornwall, thefishhousefistral.com

The Star Castle Restaurant, Isles of Scilly, star-castle.co.uk

SELF CATERING HOLIDAY PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

Aish Cross Holiday Cottages, Devon, aishcross.co.uk

Lavender Hill Holidays, Somerset, lavenderhillholidays.co.uk

Mullion Cove Luxury Harbour Apartments, Cornwall, mullion-cove.co.uk

Westward Living, Devon, westwardliving.co.uk

SELF CATERING PROPERTY OF THE YEAR

Old Barn Tregonetha, Cornwall, oldbarncornwall.co.uk

Oversteps House, Devon, coastandcountry.co.uk/cottage-details/overhs

Salad Days, Somerset, dunsterbeachhut.com

The Milkshed, Devon, themilkshed-devon.com

SMALL ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR

American Museum in Britain, Bath, americanmuseum.org

Corinium Museum, Gloucestershire, coriniummuseum.org

Plymouth Gin, Devon, plymouthdistillery.com

Screech Owl Sanctuary, Cornwall, screechowlsanctuary.co.uk

The Town Mill, Dorset, townmill.org

SMALL/BOUTIQUE HOTEL OF THE YEAR

Cary Arms & Spa, Devon, caryarms.co.uk

Green House Hotel, Bournemouth, thegreenhousehotel.co.uk

Hell Bay Hotel, Isles of Scilly, hellbay.co.uk

The Grange at Oborne, Dorset, thegrangeatoborne.co.uk

SPA AND WELLBEING EXPERIENCE OF THE YEAR

C Bay Spa, Cornwall, carbisbayhotel.co.uk/html/spa.html

Cary Arms & Spa, Devon, caryarms.co.uk

Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa, Wiltshire, lucknampark.co.uk

Mellulah Therapy & Yoga Retreats, Dorset, mellulah.co.uk

SUSTAINABLE TOURISM AWARD

Millbrook Estate, Devon, millbrookcottages.co.uk

Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm, Bristol, noahsarkzoofarm.co.uk

Old Barn Tregonetha, Cornwall, oldbarncornwall.co.uk

River Dart Country Park, Devon, riverdart.co.uk

Wild Futures, The Monkey Sanctuary, Cornwall, monkeysanctuary.org

TOURISM EVENT/FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

Eat: Festivals, Somerset, eatfestivals.org

Glas-Denbury Music & Arts Festival, Devon, glas-denbury.co.uk

Pommery Dorset Seafood Festival, Dorset, dorsetseafood.co.uk

Sherborne Abbey Festival, Dorset, sherborneabbeyfestival.org

The Contemporary Craft Festival, Devon, craftsatboveytracey.co.uk

TOURISM PUB OF THE YEAR

Acorn Inn, Dorset, acorn-inn.co.uk

Pandora Inn, Cornwall, pandorainn.com

The Gurnard’s Head, Cornwall, gurnardshead.co.uk

The Luttrell Arms Hotel, Somerset, luttrellarms.co.uk

The Swan Bampton, Devon, theswan.co

VENUE AND BUSINESS TOURISM AWARD

Carbis Bay Hotel, Spa and Estate, Cornwall, carbisbayhotel.co.uk

Deer Park Country Hotel, Devon, deerpark.co.uk

RHS Rosemoor, Devon, rhs.org.uk/gardens/rosemoor

Roman Baths & Pump Room, Bath, bathvenues.co.uk/venues/roman-baths-and-pump-room

The Italian Villa, Dorset, the-italian-villa.co.uk

VISITOR INFORMATION SERVICE OF THE YEAR

Bude Tourist Information Centre, Cornwall, visitbude.info

Kingsbridge Information Centre, Devon, hellokingsbridge.co.uk

Plymouth Tourist Information Centre, Plymouth, visitplymouth.co.uk

Swanage Information Centre, Dorset, visit-dorset.com/explore/towns/swanage

Visit Truro, Cornwall, visittruro.org.uk

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO TOURISM

Will be announced on the night

WINNER OF WINNERS

Will be announced on the night

