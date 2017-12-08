The finalists have been announced for the South West Tourism Excellence Awards 2017/18.

The awards, which will be presented in Torquay on February 1, attracted a record number of 645 entries from businesses everywhere from the Isles of Scilly up to Gloucestershire.

Robin Barker, director of Services for Tourism, which manages the awards, said: “Excellence is elusive. It requires patience, vision, consistency, commitment, drive, hard work, skill and often a bit of money.

“That’s not an easy list and I’d like to commend this year’s finalists for once again blowing the socks of the judges.  You are a credit to tourism and the region is proud of you.”

A large number of Cornish businesses are on the shortlist, including Gwel an Mor, which is up for Holiday Park of the Year, and the Star Castle Restaurant on the Isles of Scilly, which is in the running to be named Restaurant/Bistro of the Year.

FINALISTS

ACCESS & INCLUSIVITY AWARD

ACTIVE & SPORTING EXPERIENCE

ARTISTIC, CULTURAL & LEARNING EXPERIENCE

BED AND BREAKFAST OF THE YEAR

CAFÉ/TEAROOM OF THE YEAR

CAMPING AND CARAVANNING PARK OF THE YEAR

DOG FRIENDLY BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

GLAMPING & ALTERNATIVE ACCOMMODATION

GUIDED TOUR

HOLIDAY PARK OF THE YEAR

INTERNATIONAL VISITOR EXPERIENCE OF THE YEAR

LARGE ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR

LARGE HOTEL OF THE YEAR

OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE AWARD

RESTAURANT/BISTRO OF THE YEAR

SELF CATERING HOLIDAY PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

SELF CATERING PROPERTY OF THE YEAR

SMALL ATTRACTION OF THE YEAR

SMALL/BOUTIQUE HOTEL OF THE YEAR

SPA AND WELLBEING EXPERIENCE OF THE YEAR

SUSTAINABLE TOURISM AWARD

TOURISM EVENT/FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

TOURISM PUB OF THE YEAR

VENUE AND BUSINESS TOURISM AWARD

VISITOR INFORMATION SERVICE OF THE YEAR

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO TOURISM

WINNER OF WINNERS

