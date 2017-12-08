Council congratulates CSA winners

The Council has congratulated all the finalists and winners of this year’s Cornwall Sustainability Awards, celebrating all that’s good and green in Cornwall.

The Cornwall Sustainability Awards (CSA) aim to encourage, reward and gain recognition for the excellent work businesses are doing to improve their own sustainability, and that of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly as a whole.

One of the central aims of the Council, being delivered through its Environmental Growth Strategy, focuses on moving away from the idea of simply protecting to one of actively enhancing and growing the environment.

Sue James, Cornwall Council cabinet member for environment and public protection, said: “The Council’s involvement in and support for the Cornwall Sustainability Awards is something that I am particularly proud of.

“The awards have recognised hundreds of innovative Cornish businesses over the last 15 years and in that time, our understanding of what ‘sustainability’ means has changed. We have realised how much damage has been done to our planet and the increasing pressures it faces. We must all look after the special place we call home and I take my hat off to the CSA winners and finalists who are champions of innovative and sustainable business and have shown that economic and environmental growth can go hand in hand.”

The overall winner was Kensa Heatpumps & Coastline Housing which the judges felt was the best example of a sustainable, local cooperative project that delivered an affordable, green and efficient integrated solution.

Utilising local skills and businesses keen to deliver energy savings both economically and environmentally, the judges said it was “an exemplar” to all for the sustainable future of Cornwall.

