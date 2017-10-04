The 2018 Excellence in Business Training Awards has opened for entries.

Now in its eleventh year, the awards are hosted by CCB part of The Cornwall College Group and attract hundreds of applications from large and small companies from all sectors across the South West.

“The awards are always a fantastic celebration of local business success,” said Sally Foard, director of CCB.

“They have provided well deserved recognition for companies who have invested in training and enjoyed measurable benefits. Planning is already well underway for the awards ceremony in January and the judges are ready and waiting for the applications to start coming in.”

The awards are sponsored and supported by local businesses and organisations across the region including headline sponsors Pirate FM, Sapience HR, Business Cornwall, Cornwall Care, Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Skills Hub, Cornwall Chamber of Commerce and Devon Chamber of Commerce.

Raoul Humphreys, CEO of The Cornwall College Group, said: “In today’s challenging economic climate it’s good to know businesses are still prioritising training as they plan their budgets. Many are recognising that training has a positive financial impact as well as improving staff morale and retention. I would encourage any business not to be shy and to take the plunge and apply.”

Any business in the region can enter the 2018 awards by sharing how they have used staff training to improve their profitability, staff morale, retention, performance and to gain competitive advantage.

The categories for the awards are:

Outstanding Commitment to Apprenticeships Small (1-50 employees)

Outstanding Commitment to Apprenticeships Medium/Large (51+ employees)

Young Apprentice of the Year (16-18 years old)

Apprentice of the Year (19+ years old)

Individual Champion to Staff Development

Individual Achievement

Outstanding Commitment to Training Small (1 – 50 employees)

Outstanding Commitment to Training Medium (51 – 249 employees)

Outstanding Commitment to Training Large (250+ employees)

Training Programme of the Year

The closing date for applications is midnight Tuesday, October 31. Enter online or call CCB on 0800 731 7594 email hello@ccbtraining.co.uk for an application form.