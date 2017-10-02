Teacher Awards call for entries

Outstanding School of the Year, Outstanding Headteacher of the Year, Employer Engagement Initiative and Student Wellbeing Initiative of the Year are among the 16 categories for the next Cornwall Teacher Awards.

Organisers at Cornwall Teacher Awards have announced a raft of new categories for the 2018 event, which will be held at Truro Cathedral on May 4.

Special guest speaker will be the new regional schools commissioner for the south west, Lisa Mannall.

Among the 16 categories spanning education and training across Cornwall are: Arts Teacher of the Year, Sports Teacher of the Year, Student Nominated Teacher of the Year, and School Governor of the Year.

Nikki Baron, one of the event organisers, said: “The 2108 event promises to be even bigger and better than ever – we’re very excited about it.”

If you would like to see an inspirational and outstanding teacher, lecturer, headteacher or teaching assistant, school support worker or volunteer rewarded for their contribution to learning, make a nomination for the 2018 Cornwall Teacher Awards.

For more information and to vote, visit cornwallteacherawards.org.uk. Deadline for entries is December 31.