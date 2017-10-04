Bodmin-based Microtest has been shortlisted as a finalist in the ‘IT Provider of the Year’ category of The General Practice Awards 2017.

The national awards, which have been running for seven years, attract hundreds of entries that “exemplify the talent, dedication and innovation of individuals and teams across all aspects of primary healthcare”.

Microtest is one of the UK’s top four suppliers of clinical IT systems for GP surgeries.

MD, Chris Netherton, said: “The General Practice Awards are a fantastic celebration of healthcare projects, initiatives and teams across the UK. We are delighted to have been shortlisted for these awards and we are thrilled that the hard work we put into our innovative solutions continues to be recognised at a national level.”

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at the Royal Lancaster in London on November 30.