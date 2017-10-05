The final countdown has begun towards the Cornwall Manufacturing Awards.

Shortlisting and final interviews of candidates are taking place across the county right now with the judges visiting manufacturing facilities, reviewing processes and analysing the applications on site.

The awards will be presented at a gala dinner at the Atlantic Hotel in Newquay on Thursday, November 2, with guest speaker Mike Rigby, Barclay’s UK head of manufacturing

Mel Colton-Dyer, business connections manager at the Cornwall Chamber of Commerce and one of the judges, said: “The quality of the applications has been exceptional and the evening will showcase the very best companies working in manufacturing in the county.

“What has been really reassuring is seeing the high number of applications for apprentice/trainee of the year, clearly showcasing the fresh, young talent seizing the opportunity to work in this rewarding and important sector.”

Tickets for the awards are available now at £35 from Ken Martin.