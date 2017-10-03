Cornish Blue has been shortlisted for a Great British Cheese Award.

The Great British Cheese Awards were established to reward excellence in the artisan cheese industry and to celebrate the best of British cheese produced and distributed by independent cheese makers and retailers.

The Cornish Cheese Co, which is based at Upton Cross on the edge of Bodmin Moor, has been shortlisted in the Best Blue Cheese category for its Cornish Blue.

Philip Stansfield, the founder of the Cornish Cheese Co, commented: “We are extremely pleased to have made the finals of the Great British Cheese Awards particularly as the finalists are determined by the public, so we are very grateful to everyone who voted for us.

“Awards can make a huge difference to food companies, as we discovered when Cornish Blue became World Champion cheese in 2010. Last year we won the People’s Choice award at the Great British Cheese awards so we are hoping to emulate that success again this year.”

The overall category winners will be announced next week (October 11) at an awards ceremony in London.