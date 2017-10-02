The Atlantic Hotel has been unveiled as the ‘Modern Luxury Hotel of the Year 2018’ by The Luxury Travel Guide.

The Luxury Travel Guide Awards “represent the pinnacle of hospitality achievement, championing the best in their respective fields”.

Hotel duty manager, Cath Mukit, said: “Winning Modern Luxury Hotel of the year 2018 is a real achievement to be proud of, and the directors and staff are absolutely delighted.

“The recent investment that the hotel has made on its indoor spa facilities, and, of course, the service from our team has made a real impact on our business.”