Law firm in line for family honours

A Cornish law firm has reached the shortlist in the national awards for family law solicitors.

Stephens Scown LLP is the only south west firm to be shortlisted for the Family Law Regional Firm of the Year – South category in the Family Law Awards 2017. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on November 29.

Stephens Scown’s family team is split across the firm’s three offices in Exeter, St Austell and Truro.

Partner Liz Allen is one of the most respected family lawyers in the UK and features in the Citywealth Leader’s List, an international guide to the best advisors in private wealth. Truro-based partner, Jo Stone ,is a deputy district judge sitting in County Courts across the south west.

Stephens Scown’s managing partner, Robert Camp, commented: “We are excited to represent the south west in the Family Law Awards. Our family team combines a high level of skill in family law with a focus on providing the best service and support to our clients.”