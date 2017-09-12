The Headland Hotel in Newquay has been shortlisted in the Front of House Team of the Year category of The Caterer’s Hotel Cateys 2017 awards.

It is the third successive year that the hotel has made a category shortlist and the only business in Cornwall to be featured.

First launched in 2007, the Hotel Cateys celebrate the most successful hotels, hoteliers and hotel employees across the UK.

General manager, Darryl Reburn, said: “I’m delighted that our front of house staff have got this very prestigious recognition as every one of them understands how important it is to offer an exceptional service and continually exceed expectations.”

The Hotel Catey winners will be announced at London’s Park Plaza Westminster Bridge hotel in November.